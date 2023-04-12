Baseball Memorabilia Sought For Exhibit

A 1951 photo of the Yankton Terrys baseball team. Only some of the players pictured have been identified, including Gene Smith, Jim Abbott, Lefty Jorgensen, Jerry Edgerton of Gayville, Bill Branson, Fran Horacek, Charlie Cook, Bob “Spud” Grossheusch (South Dakota Hall of Fame pitcher from Scotland), Clayton Fillhaus of Avon, Danny Koupal of Lesterville, Jerry Ledgewitch from Notre Dame College and Ken Kurtz(from the University of Missouri.)

 Courtesy Photo:

An upcoming exhibit at Yankton’s Mead Museum will feature state baseball history, and organizers want to make sure that Yankton County’s teams are included.

The exhibit is called “Play Ball: Baseball in the Dakotas,” an exhibit covering the history of baseball in South Dakota and Dakota Territory. The summer exhibit opens May 1 and runs until Sept. 30.

