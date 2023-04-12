Baseball Memorabilia Sought For Exhibit

An upcoming exhibit at Yankton’s Mead Museum will feature state baseball history, and organizers want to make sure that Yankton County’s teams are included.
The exhibit is called “Play Ball: Baseball in the Dakotas,” an exhibit covering the history of baseball in South Dakota and Dakota Territory. The summer exhibit opens May 1 and runs until Sept. 30.
According to its Facebook page, the museum is currently looking for items and memorabilia related to the Yankton Terrys baseball team to display in the exhibit, but Mead Executive Director Crystal Nelson told the Press & Dakotan that any older memorabilia of Yankton County baseball is of interest.
It could be Terrys or town and city teams, she said, asking that anyone with an item to loan contact her by April 21.
“We are looking for baseball history (items) at least 50 years old or older, really, from the 1960s back,” she said. “We’re looking for a couple of pieces to feature Yankton baseball history in our summer exhibit.”
The Terrys were a semi-pro team that played in the Basin League.
“The Press and Dakotan was the catalyst for the naming contest, and the winning name, the ‘Terrys’ was submitted by former Yankton High School teacher/coach, John Hale, who had moved from Yankton to Oregon during the war,” the Press & Dakotan reported in 2001. “He suggested the name as a derivative of ‘Territorials,’ which came from the historical background of Yankton as the first capital of the Dakota Territory.”
It was called the Basin League because of the location of the teams in the Missouri River basin. Other basin League South Dakota teams included the Huron Elks, Mitchell Kernels, Pierre Cowboys, Watertown Lake Sox, Chamberlain Chiefs (later Mallards) and Winner Pheasants.
The Terrys team was made up of promising young players seeking exposure in their quests to make baseball a career. Some of them did, like Ed Hobaugh, who went on to play for the Washington Senators.
“But all of them, I am sure, profited from their intense competition under Marv Olson and his Basin League champions, a hard-earned title that they won in 1955,” Press & Dakotan columnist Hod Nielsen wrote in 2004.
The museum aims to locate a few items to borrow for the length of the summer exhibit.
The opportunity for the exhibit was made possible by the temporary closure of the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center, the museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society, Nelson said.
“The Heritage Center is closed for renovations, and while they’re closed, they wanted to take (out) some of their collections and find temporary locations for them so they can be seen while the state museum is being renovated,” she said.
The overall exhibit is about the Northern Baseball League, a minor-league loop that operated from 1933-1962 in Minnesota, the Dakotas and Manitoba, Canada.
“We wanted to feature within that exhibit our local Yankton County history tied into that baseball history,” Nelson said.
She added that the purpose of the exhibit is about more than sharing something that many people can connect with in many ways.
“We hope from this exhibit and helping us participate in it that people remember ‘America’s favorite pastime,’” Nelson said. “It just brought communities together and people together.”
If you have Terrys or Yankton County baseball memorabilia to loan to the Mead for this exhibit, contact Crystal Nelson at director@meadbuilding.org or at 605-665-3898 extension 202.
