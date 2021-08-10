Heartland Humane Society (HHS) has several fundraising and/or adoption events planned to close out the summer:
• Clay County Fair, Vermillion — Thursday, Aug. 12, 4-6 p.m.: The HHS adoption team will have dogs available to meet at the Clay County Fair.
• Yankton Pooch Plunge — Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: The 10th annual plunge will be at the Huether Family Aquatics Facility in the Adventure Pool and Splash Pad areas only. Free-will cash donation to enter. Dogs must be accompanied by a human. Dogs and humans are invited to swim. All dogs should have a collar, carry ID tags and be properly licensed, vaccinated and in good health.
• Vermillion Pooch Plunge — Tuesday, Sept. 7: 5-7 p.m., located at Prentis Park in Vermillion. There will be a $5 cash donation to enter. Dogs must be accompanied by a human. Dogs and humans are invited to swim. All dogs should have a collar, carry ID tags and be properly licensed, vaccinated and in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.