INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 3:15 p.m. Thursday of a downed power line on Locust Street
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 11:34 pm
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 3:22 p.m. of a grass fire on 430th Street near 310th Avenue, Tabor.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:06 p.m. of a grass fire on 430th Street near 310th Avenue, Tabor.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:56 p.m. an assault on Highway 314.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 12:38 a.m. Friday of underage drinking on Highway 314.
• A report was received at 7:20 a.m. Friday of a television remote being stolen on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
