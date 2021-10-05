Yankton County reported 39 new COVID-19 infections, the largest one-day increase in more than eight months, in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The new cases represented the county’s biggest daily jump since Jan. 16, when 69 new infections were reported, primarily due to an outbreak at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp. But on Tuesday, neither the prison camp nor the Yankton Community Work Center reported any active cases.
Yankton County also reported 13 recoveries Tuesday, with the number of active cases rising to 149, the highest level since Jan. 11.
One new hospitalization was posted for Yankton County. The DOH online portal showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with six COVID cases, all of which were assigned to intensive care, with one on a ventilator. The DOH also showed the South Dakota Human Services Center with one hospitalized COVID case.
Overall, the state reported 756 new infections and one new death Tuesday. South Dakota’s death toll rose to 2,161. The new death was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Statewide, active COVID-19 cases dropped by 4.5% to 6,889, the first time that number has been below 7,000 cases since Sept. 9.
Active hospitalizations climbed by 9.4% to 220. There were 34 new hospitalizations.
Also, the DOH portal showed that the number of South Dakotans ages 12 and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination has reached 65%, with the number completing the vaccination series reported at 58.91%.
Locally, Union County posted 16 new infections, its biggest rise since Sept. 14, while Charles Mix County added 10 new positive tests.
The case summary for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Clay County, +1; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +3; and Turner County, +3.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday posted seven active cases (2 students, 5 staff), up two from Monday. There were 10 people in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
