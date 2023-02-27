HARTINGTON, Neb. — Carrie Jones said she only wanted her husband to stop the harassment from an elderly neighbor, not to kill anyone.
However, she now faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly aiding and abetting Jason Jones’s alleged quadruple homicide in Laurel, a northeast Nebraska community of about 1,000 residents.
She could receive life imprisonment if convicted on the murder charge. She is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class II felony with a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment, and accessory to a felony, a Class IIA felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.
But now, those charges against her hang in the balance.
After a preliminary hearing earlier this month, County Judge Douglas Luebe found sufficient evidence to bind Carrie Jones over for trial. She was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Cedar County District Court.
However, defense attorney Douglas Stratton has filed an order for continuance. Stratton has filed a plea in abatement, arguing the state failed to provide sufficient evidence and the charges should be dropped.
The state failed to show probable cause, Stratton argued in his filing.
“The state failed to present any complete evidence that the crime the defendant is accused of committing was in fact committed,” he said. “(And) the state failed to present complete sworn testimony and on all elements of the crime charged in the information.”
In his filing, Stratton sought the dismissal of all pending charges. “Furthermore, (the) defendant requests that a hearing be had in order to present the necessary information to the court to support this plea in abatement,” he said.
Court records lay out the prosecution’s case against the Joneses.
During the early morning of Aug. 4, Jason Jones allegedly killed Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter, Dana, 55. In addition, he allegedly killed Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from the Joneses.
After the fatal shootings, Jason Jones allegedly set both houses on fire and suffered severe burns in the process. He was hospitalized for about three months at a Lincoln facility for treatment. He now remains in custody at a Lincoln correctional facility.
Jason Jones faces 10 charges: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. If he is convicted, the state has announced it will seek the death penalty.
Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe conducted Carrie Jones’s preliminary hearing earlier this month at the Hartington courthouse. After a four-hour hearing, the judge found sufficient evidence to bound Carrie Jones over for trial.
“I have never been part of a preliminary hearing this long,” said Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.
However, prosecutors wanted to provide a meticulous case to show Carrie Jones played just as important a role as her husband in the alleged crimes, even if she didn’t fire the gun or set the houses on fire.
At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Nathan Stratton argued his client played no role in planning or committing the alleged crimes. In addition, he argued she didn’t act in any way to assist her husband before, during or after the events.
“The (state) has not shown that she encouraged Jason Jones to kill Gene Twiford or that she knew Jason intended to kill Gene,” Stratton argued.
Under Nebraska law, a person charged with aiding and abetting can be held as liable as the principal who actually committed the crime. The defendant can be held not only for the intended crime “but also for other crimes committed as natural and probable consequences of the intended criminal act.”
While she wasn’t at the scene, Carrie Jones has been charged with first-degree murder, allowed under Nebraska law, for allegedly encouraging her husband to take action against Gene Twiford.
She also allegedly hid evidence, provided comfort and care for her husband, and didn’t initially inform authorities of his location or that he had told her that he had killed the four victims.
At the preliminary hearing, investigators testified of information they received from Carrie Jones initially and in the months following the deaths.
For three years, Carrie Jones said she grew angrier at her husband for doing nothing about what she considered Gene’s Twiford’s harassment of her.
The Joneses lived in the 200 block of Elm Street of Laurel, while Twiford lived in the 500 block. Carrie Jones told authorities Twiford would yell suggestive remarks at her while driving past the Joneses’ home or when seeing her around town.
In an interview with a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, Carrie Jones said she told her husband the time had come to end what she considered harassment.
“This s--- has got to stop or I’m going to kill him,” she said.
At one point, Carrie Jones allegedly pointed a gun at her husband and placed a knife against his neck in order to make a point, according to Sgt. Brad Higgins with the Nebraska State Patrol
“She wanted to get him to react, to feel something, to know she was hurting (by the incidents),” Higgins said.
In recent months, she became increasingly angry, but not only at Twiford for what she considered inappropriate remarks. She was also angry at her husband for taking no action and seemingly not caring about the situation.
Last week, Jason Jones’ attorney argued to quash the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional. The judge gave both sides until March 17 to file briefs before he makes a decision.
During the preliminary hearing, investigators testified on several aspects of the case, from the timeline of events to the Joneses’ relationship with each other and with other Laurel residents.
District Court Judge Bryan Meismer will preside over both Jones cases. The defendants are currently being tried separately.
A March 27 hearing has been set for the defense motion to abate the plea.
