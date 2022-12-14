Missouri River Events Seek To Reach The Next Level

A new year, bringing new possibilities.
As co-leaders, Tom Downs and Paul Lepisto see three popular Missouri River events as ready to reach the next level.
The two men are working with several agencies and organizations on the Watershed School Festival, the River Clean-Up and the Lake Yankton Festival/Homestead Day, all in the Yankton area.
“The format for the events remains pretty much the same,” Lepisto said.
While organizers don’t plan major changes for next year, they do see opportunities for expanding the activities.
Downs serves as a National Park Service ranger with the Missouri National Recreation River (MNRR) in Yankton, while Lepisto serves with the Izaak Walton League of America. They announced the following schedule:
• The 13th Missouri River Watershed School Festival will be held Thursday, May 4, from 8 a.m-noon in Riverside Park.
• The 17th Missouri River Cleanup will be held Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-noon at the boat ramp in Riverside Park.
• Homestead Day will be held at Pierson Ranch on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The School Festival will feature 20 hands-on presentations that will teach over 400 high school students about the river and our resources,” Lepisto said. “The cleanup is a great opportunity for people of all ages to give something back to a resource that provides so much to this area. And Homestead Day is a unique event that provides a look back at how people lived years ago and how people can have fun outdoors today.”
One change will occur with the traditional summer schedule, Lepisto said.
The Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival, as it has been known, won’t be held next June, he said. Instead, the organization will coordinate with Nancy Teachout of South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks on the Homestead Day event.
“We will incorporate a lot of the previous activities into that one location,” Lepisto added. “We are discussing other possible events for later this summer, but that’s still to be determined.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will play a major role in the Lake Yankton aspect, with Dugan Smith of the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center heading up those efforts, Downs said.
Currently, organizers are confirming the presenters for the school festival, which again returns to Riverside Park, Downs said. Those speakers will include hands-on experiences, such as water safety and personal flotation devices, he added.
The organizers are working to secure Native American speakers to present their history and culture, Downs said. “It’s very important to know their history, and we want them to tell their own story,” he said.
The festival’s long history of popularity, reaching 500 students one year, speaks volumes about the event, Downs said.
“The schools really feel strongly about this event and this education opportunity for their students,” he said. “It’s a smorgasbord of learning about the Missouri River, right next to the river itself, and that’s what makes it such a special event.”
The river cleanup occurs two days later, and volunteers are needed for the event, Lepisto said.
“The more people that turn out, the more litter and trash we can collect,” he said. “It’s a great way to help make the river healthier for fish and wildlife and a more pleasing place for people to recreate.”
The clean-up welcomes any organizations, churches, youth groups and others looking for a project that makes a difference, Downs said.
“The clean-up ties the community to the river, and it raises an awareness of what ends up in the water,” he said. “It affects not only our scenery but also our wildlife and even our infrastructure. Our waterfowl and other animals could get tangled in the plastic, or it could end up on sandbars. It can affect endangered birds like the least tern and piping plover.”
The litter and debris also leave a negative image for visitors, Downs said. “My personal policy is leave things better than I find them. If you see garbage, pick it up. Every day is Clean-Up Day!” he said.
For Lepisto, the Missouri River events tie well with his organization’s mission. “It’s getting more people involved in the outdoors and increasing their knowledge and appreciation for our natural resources,” he said.
More people are discovering the Missouri River and its offerings, Lepisto said.
“The Yankton events provide a wonderful opportunity for kids and adults to engage in fun, family-oriented activities that they will enjoy and will increase their appreciation of the Missouri River and our many natural resources. We urge everyone to get involved,” he said.
“The events are a great opportunity to connect people, especially kids, to the Missouri River. There are so many activities and things people can enjoy on and along the river. Our goal is to introduce people to activities they can participate in for the rest of their lives.”
