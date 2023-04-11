The Friends of the Yankton Library will meet Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m., in the library meeting room. April book sale results, annual reports and election of officers will take place. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The April used book sale begins Thursday, April 13, from 4-6 p.m. for Friends of the Library members only. The sale opens to the public on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and continues Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from 1-4 p.m. Memberships may be purchased at the door during all sales hours.
