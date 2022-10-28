PIERRE — In South Dakota, we value the voices of youth and young adults who are or have been in foster care. Their lived experience is important and can have a positive impact on their own lives and the lives of future children in foster care.

This October, South Dakota Child Protection Services and Young Voices, a youth advocacy group with Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, have joined youth councils in 34 other states in a national awareness campaign. This campaign is led by Selfless Love Foundation, a non-profit organization. Its purpose is to increase awareness of the value of foster youth voices.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.