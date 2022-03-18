Conference To Explore Biblical Views Of ‘Narnia’

Discovery Church will host a one-day event exploring the biblical worldview in the land of C.S. Lewis’s classic “Narnia” books.
The family event is set for April 9, running from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“The idea for this conference comes from an appreciation for how C.S. Lewis’s Narnia points to Christ in a way that helps us both love and follow Jesus more,” says Pastor Cory Kitch, Discovery Church.
One of the greatest thinkers and writers of the 20th century was a confident Christian. Lewis took many of the core truths of the Christian faith and embodied them in stories that the world continues to read and love. Lewis is like an older brother in the Christian faith who has a lot to teach today’s world. Many of us look at the world today with a lot of concern. We wonder how we got here. The amazing thing about Lewis is that he saw all this coming eighty years ago. We would do well to let him tell us about our only hope in this crazy world.
In “The Chronicles of Narnia,” the reader discovers a series of seven fantasy novels. Set in the fictional realm of Narnia, it’s a world of magic, mythical beasts, and talking animals. It narrates the adventures of various children who play central roles in the unfolding history of the Narnian world.
“We hope that this conference will help people gain a greater appreciation for Lewis and his gift for helping people enjoy their walk with Christ. Everyone who attends can expect to be enriched by Lewis’ Christian worldview and to enjoy fellowship with all ages,” Kitch said.
There will be three talks: “No Other Stream: Why Being Born Again Still Matters,” “Always a King or Queen: Men and Women Through Narnian Eyes” and “Following the Lion: Learning to Follow Jesus by Visiting Narnia.”
The speakers will show biblical truths as dramatically portrayed in the world of Narnia. In addition, they will have several book prizes available, a time of worship, an activity for children, snacks, and lunch for a free-will donation.
There will be various “kid-friendly” activities throughout the morning.
Discovery encourages families to experience worship time and the first talk together as a family (nursery provided). After the first session, there will be a snack and coloring time with a book prize giveaway. The kids will be dismissed for their supervised activity during the second session. Then, we will all come together for lunch and the final session.
“We desire that the entire family can experience this event together,” Kitch said..
A room adjacent to our main speaking area is available for parents who want to hear the messages and want to let their kids wiggle a bit.
To register, visit discoverychurchyankton.org or joyfulorthodoxy.com/narniacon.
