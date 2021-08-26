Authorities Continue Search For Yankton Fugitive

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Yankton man remains at large after fleeing on foot when a vehicle pursuit ended Tuesday in Cedar County, Nebraska.
The suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Murphree, has a long criminal history including drug-related charges, according to Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis.
Murphree had not been located as of Thursday afternoon, said Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda. The sheriff didn’t know if the suspect was still in the Wynot, Nebraska, area where he was last seen.
A female passenger, whose identity was not immediately released, was apprehended in the interstate pursuit. When contacted Thursday, Koranda said he was out of the office and didn’t have her name immediately available.
However, the woman was currently awaiting South Dakota authorities to transport her back to that state, he said. The woman had a parole hold out of South Dakota.
The Cedar County Attorney’s office hadn’t filed any charges against her, Koranda added.
Murphree has four different warrants out for his arrest dating back to May, Vlahakis said. The felony charges include possession of a controlled substance and aggravated eluding. He also faces habitual criminal charges and failure to appear in court. In addition, he has misdemeanor drug violations and several traffic violations.
Murphree’s record doesn’t indicate any violent crimes in his background, the sheriff added.
The authorities’ search for Murphree involved a number of law enforcement agencies, aircraft and a dog.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified that South Dakota authorities were in pursuit of a blue car heading in to Cedar County.
Cedar County deputies intercepted the pursuit east of Wynot, Nebraska, on Highway 12 near 571 Ave. A Cedar County deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle came to a stop. The female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington, Nebraska.
The male driver, identified as Murphree, fled on foot into a cornfield. Authorities have launched an extensive search but remain unable to locate him. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing only red shorts.
The search for Murphree has involved a number of law enforcement agencies and other first responders.
Aircraft and K-9s were used in the search, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
