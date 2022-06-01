We live in a world full of electronic devices. What happens to those devices when they no longer function? Bring old electronics and household batteries to Yankton’s Trinity Lutheran Church for recycling on Saturday, June 11, running from 9 a.m.-noon.
Recycle-IT suggests a $10 donation for processing and transportation costs.
Instead of putting old batteries and other electronics into landfills, along with their dangerous chemicals, Recycle-IT will dispose of them using industry-approved methods and certified recycling companies. They also destroy any information on hard drives and de-construct electronic equipment into its various components.
For a full list of what items Recycle-IT accepts, visit https://www.recycleityankton.com/accepted. They will take most anything except tube-type TV’s and monitors with CRT’s, car batteries, and items with freon.
Recycle-IT’s goal is to bring awareness to the need for electronic recycling and help our small part of the planet to become less polluted and a better place to live. They have recycled 16,732 pounds of equipment so far in 2022.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 403 Broadway, Yankton. Recycle-IT will have a trailer in the parking lot on the west side of the building.
