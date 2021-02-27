District 18 legislators are unanimous in the belief that the release of video of embattled Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s interrogation was not proper.
During the legislative session’s second and final scheduled D-18 Cracker Barrel Saturday, the three legislators were asked their opinion on Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision earlier this week to release the interview video publicly.
Rep. Ryan Cwach said he didn’t agree with its release.
“Like, I think, everyone else in the state, I did watch parts of the videos,” he said. “That was probably an inappropriate decision for the governor. Attorney General Ravnsborg has been charged with a crime that probably will be heard in front of a jury — even though it’s misdemeanors — just because it’s the attorney general. ”
He said the release creates questions as the legal process moves forward.
“It raises a real question for the trial on the misdemeanors — are they going to be undone by his jury beforehand?” he said. “Have we tainted the jury pool?”
Rep. Mike Stevens said he was also concerned with the video release.
“It was clearly inappropriate to release that,” he said. “I do a lot of criminal law and that’s just not the way that you do that.”
He brought up one of the country’s founding legal principles on the matter.
“Everybody’s entitled to a fair trial and a fair recitation of the facts,” he said. “When action is taken to violate that precious right that we all have, that’s just not right.”
Both Cwach and Stevens are attorneys.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff simply said she concurred with both colleagues on the matter.
Late this week, Articles of Impeachment against Ravnsborg were introduced into the House. However, this was not discussed during Saturday’s event.
Additionally Saturday, the legislators were asked about:
• The progress of medical cannabis legislation;
• Legislation targeting the transgender community;
• Education funding and homeschooling issues;
• Sports betting.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.