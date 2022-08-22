Rockin' In The Country!
Buy Now

There was no stopping the dance party put on by Pied Piper Florists during Saturday’s Riverboat Days parade, which this year bore the theme “Lil’ Bit Country, Lil’ Bit Rock & Roll.” The Pied Piper float won top honors in the Commercial Division. More Riverboat Days photos are on page 12; to see or purchase more Riverboat Days photo, also visit www.yankton.net.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

After decades of committee work, Mike and Darla Gullickson saw Yankton’s Riverboat Days in a whole new way.

Actually, they saw it in a number of different ways.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.