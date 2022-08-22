Rockin' In The Country!

After decades of committee work, Mike and Darla Gullickson saw Yankton’s Riverboat Days in a whole new way.
Actually, they saw it in a number of different ways.
As the 2022 Captain and Belle, they rode the steamboat float symbolic of River City at both last Saturday’s parade and throughout the summer at area celebrations. But they also experienced Riverboat Days in its entirety as they moved from one event to another Friday through Sunday.
The Gullicksons, sporting their nautical hats, spoke of the new perspective of seeing events unfold around the clock for an estimated 100,000 visitors over the weekend.
“This is more fun because you get to see everything and we don’t do any of the work,” Mike admitted with a chuckle.
Darla spoke of seeing the festival from a broader vantage point.
“You know it’s big, but then you see the amount of time needed to traverse as you try to be at this function or that event,” she said. “You really realize it’s a lot of work (to keep things humming).”
Not even Friday night rain put a damper on the opening night. The Colt Ford concert went ahead as scheduled in Riverside Park, but the fireworks display was postponed until Saturday night, providing a colorful pyrotechnic show leading into the Saving Abel concert.
Organizers estimated the Saturday morning parade and Saturday night concert may have set attendance records in the history of the 39-year event (the 2020 RBD was cancelled because of the pandemic).
On Sunday afternoon, the Gulliksons were waiting to judge the car show, which featured a wide array of vintage automobiles. “You see the hundreds of people who are here (at the park) on a Sunday afternoon,” Mike said.
As Captain and Belle, the Gullicksons enjoyed the mix of scheduled appearances and freedom to roam the activities. They noted they spent less time than they usually do at some events, but they are also spending more time at others and taking in events they normally haven’t seen as much in the past.
“We’re going to hop, hop, hop around Riverboat Days,” Mike said. “Our timetable is about as loose as you can get, but we do have a ‘cheat sheet’ where we need to appear. We travel from one place to another, and we’re having fun.”
By making a number of appearances this summer around the region, the Gullicksons have represented the Yankton community as well as Riverboat Days at area parades and celebrations.
The couple commended the RBD committee and volunteers for the rapid turnaround and adjustments when rain hit Yankton Friday night. The visitors also went with the flow, with thousands of attendees at the Colt Ford concert. And thousands more visitors attended the fireworks and Saving Abel concert the next night.
For some people, Riverboat Days means trying out all sorts of different food or checking out the arts and commercial exhibits, Mike said. And RBD has become a major reunion weekend for families and school classes, he added.
“I can’t believe the classmates we’ve seen this weekend, from the Black Hills to all over Nebraska,” Mike said. “They come here for good times and to see family and friends.”
Darla noted the schools, including universities, that are appearing in the parade and at other venues during the weekend. “It’s a good place to showcase their schools,” she said.
The Gullicksons mentioned the unique opportunity to see attendees along the entire parade route.
“You hear the music and see a lot of people singing along, dancing and clapping,” Darla said. “They’re just having a great time.”
And the fun will continue far into the future, Mike predicted.
“We have people who have volunteered here for 30 years. We’ve taken tokens for the beer tent and worked 8 to 10 (p.m.) on Friday night,” he said. “Now our kids are doing it, and a lot of people’s kids are volunteers. Yankton is so good about getting out and pitching in for all sorts of causes.”
RODEO, ANYONE?
One of the biggest athletic events over the weekend didn’t take place on a field, a court or a race track.
All of the action took place in a ring, with man (and for that matter, woman and youngster) against beast.
The Extreme Bullriding Event was held at the rodeo grounds near Paddlewheel Point on the east side of Yankton just off Highway 50. The packed parking lot foretold the huge crowd that attended. While not officially part of the Riverboat Days, the bullriding and rodeo events have become associated with the weekend.
The contestants hailed from South Dakota, Nebraska and other points, and the crowd reflected that wide area based on their responses to the announcer and their favorite riders.
And yes, the contestants truly are athletes.
The participants require a great deal of strength, mental toughness and raw courage to take their place in the ring.
The bull riders showed no fear as they settled in for the ride of their lives. Once the gates opened, they came out of the chute on a bull determined to give them a short and absolutely memorable ride.
The contestants stood next to each other near the chute, standing on the fence for a look at what was to come. For some, the ride was brief. For others, they were able to hold tight.
The barrel racers combined speed and agility, dashing in the open ring and then negotiating the barrel that had been rolled into place just seconds earlier.
And the mutton busters showed their skills. One sheep showed extra determination, getting out of the ring and into the front row of the bleachers of one section. To their credit, the rodeo workers were swift and strong in retrieving the stray sheep and putting it back in its rightful place with the others.
While the music during the rodeo carried a heavy country bent, the audience sang along with the Backstreet Boys’ hit “I Want It That Way” — much to the dismay of the clown who called for a return to the country numbers.
SAVING ABEL
At Saturday’s late show, Southern rockers Saving Abel provided a message as well as its music.
The band tipped its proverbial hat to the throng of concertgoers who filled the grounds and parking lot on the east side of Riverside Park. RBD organizers estimated the concert may have drawn the largest concert crowd in the festival’s 39-year history.
“This place is hotter than two squirrels making love in a wool sock!” a Saving Abel band member proclaimed, drawing a roar from the crowd.
The band, which hails from Mississippi, paid tribute to a fellow musician from the Magnolia State. The members asked the audience which icon was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. While some audience members knew, the band forgave those who didn’t recognize the birthplace of the legendary Elvis Presley.
The band derives its name from the Biblical story of Cain killing his brother, Abel, and the passage “there was no saving Abel.” During Saturday’s concert, the band provided messages of patriotism, faith, redemption and compassion without being heavy-handed or self-righteous.
Those themes were messages that seemed to resonate with the audience of widely varying ages.
With a U.S. flag in the air, the band urged the audience to remember and support not only the military but also their family members who play an important part of the mission.
During moments in the concert, lead singer Jared Weeks shared insights into his personal and professional journey.
In interviews, Weeks has been open about the early struggles and then meteoric rise to stardom he wasn’t equipped to handle. He turned to drugs and alcohol to cope and because he saw it as part of his newfound, fast-track lifestyle.
In the end, it became overwhelming and life came crashing down on him. His family provided support, and he stepped away from Saving Abel in 2013.
“I did it because I just couldn’t continue with the drugs and alcohol,” he told the Yankton audience, adding he found the sobriety that led him back to the band last year.
In a YouTube video, Weeks talked about childhood trauma and the therapy that led to him becoming at peace with himself and grateful for each day.
At Saturday’s concert, he spoke of the need for good mental health. He also spoke of his belief that “bullying sucks” and promoted a program that helps bullying victims.
During his set, Weeks spoke with a bit of dismay that mental health continues to retain a stigma with the message that people should avoid help or keep it under wraps because of shame.
“We need to reach out, but we’re told we’re not supposed to talk about it?” he asked.
As the concert reached its conclusion, the crowd interacted even more with the band close to stage, and some women were hoisted on men’s shoulders. The Saving Abel members grinned in appreciation, waving, taking videos and selfies with the crowd and tossing drumsticks to lucky recipients.
Weeks left the audience with this thought: “Love and take care of each other. That’s why we’re here.”
A VINTAGE DISPLAY
In a fleet of vintage tractors, Steven Nelson stood out from the crowd.
Nelson, a Yankton resident, not only showed off his 1937 John Deere B but also started it up on his own. The sight — and sound — drew passersby who stopped to admire his entry and ask for more information.
“I got this (tractor) from a friend who was in Redfield at the time and used to be the John Deere dealer up there,” he said. “When he decided to get rid of his collection, I bought it from him.”
Nelson owns a variety of other antique tractors. While no longer used for farm work, the machinery still requires care, he said. “You have to keep it maintained,” explaining the checklist of things he does to keep the older machinery in good working order.
Nelson also displayed a 1924 Model T, which he showed with pride, and he also owns a 1946 Chevy.
For him, the tractors aren’t just metal — they provide fond memories of a bygone era.
“I grew up on a farm and just enjoy working with the old machinery. They were built back in the days when they were made to last. I get a lot of pleasure out of it,” he said.
“I rode this tractor in the (RBD) parade, and I also go on the rides each year in South Dakota and Nebraska. Today, I waved at the crowd in the parade and got a lot of waves back. And there were older farmers who smiled and gave me the thumbs up.”
TAKING THE STAGE
Only 6 years old, Philip Hoffman showed great musical promise when he performed Sunday at the Riverside Park amphitheater — and he wasn’t even on stage.
Hoffman toted his dinosaur-shaped balloon during the performance of the Scott Olson & Friends band, which included the boy’s grandfather, Chuck Hendrickson. The band, a perennial RBD favorite, played a number of hits from Chicago, the Doobie Brothers and other bands.
Philip followed along in the audience, singing and dancing with each number. “It’s all we could do to keep him off the stage,” his mother, Ann Hoffman, said with a laugh.
But as the brass played during their numbers, Philip joined in — hoisting his dinosaur balloon to his lips and playing a makeshift trumpet. He was watching his grandfather, Chuck Henderson, perform with the band on stage.
“I enjoy the music, and I also enjoy dinosaurs and scorpions,” the youngster said. “I like the trumpets, and I play cymbals. I like looking at Grandpa down there on stage, and Grandma (Marcia Hendrickson) also gives me advice.”
Marcia said her husband shows passion for his music.
“He’s only been with this band two years, but he has played for some time. He goes to the Twin Cities to take jazz lessons,” Marcia said. “This (Scott Olson & Friends) band has serious musicians, and it’s great to listen to them play all together.”
Marcia said her grandson was showing even more animation and energy than normal in response to the music. The youngster often breaks into song, but he did some things out of the ordinary, she added.
“Philip has been dancing like crazy. He has his dinosaur, and he has really been improvising,” she said. “He loves the (brass) line and relates really well to the youngest trumpet player and is copying him. It’s really nice for little kids to see live music. It’s just not common.”
The Hendricksons have another adult son who showed early musical talent, Marcia said
“Philip’s uncle played saxophone with his dad in seventh grade,” she said. “In our family, if they have an ability, they pick up on it and play.”
With that family history, watch for Philip to return soon to Riverboat Days and to take his place on stage — with or without the dinosaur balloon.
