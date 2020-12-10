100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 11, 1920
• The number of farmers and other business men in Yankton for the annual meeting of the Meridian Highway Bridge company yesterday afternoon was testimony enough that the people of the northern part of the sister state will come to Yankton if they possibly can.
• The first meeting of Roy Anderson Post No. 12, American Legion, will be held next Thursday evening, Dec. 16, at 8 o’clock, according to the decision of the executive committee of that organization at a meeting last night.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 11, 1945
• In Yankton they stand in line for scarce cooking commodities, as anybody will testify who walked by the Red Owl Store on lower Third street this morning. The object was shortening, soap suds, Jello and marshmallows — scarcer than the proverbial hens’ teeth — which went on sale at 9 a.m. The line was well formed by 8:15, 45 minutes before the store opened.
• Twenty-five applications for quarters in 50 trailers secured by the State University to help solve the housing shortage have already been received from married veteran students, according to Vern Cadwell, manager. Most of the trailers are here and are being set up in readiness for the second semester. When finished the trailers will comprise a special section of the city of Vermillion, which will be called Veterans’ Villa.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 11, 1970
• Although the week started with a balmy trend and a high reading of 67 degrees on Tuesday, Yankton’s weather normalized Thursday with a seven-inch tumble of snow and a cold temperature of five degrees above zero.
• The spirit of Christmas is prevalent on the Yankton College campus as students wind up classwork this week in preparation for final examinations next week and the close of the first semester and beginning of the Christmas holidays Friday, Dec. 18.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 11, 1995
• It was almost more work fighting the cold than the heat Sunday night as Yankton firefighters squelched an attic blaze at Bonanza restaurant on the north end of Broadway. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Damage to the Bonanza restaurant was reported as minor to moderate. The fire reportedly began in the broiler area, according to Bonanza managers.
• As many as 50 of Nebraska’s 93 counties could have so-called “common-law courts,” where citizens get a chance to have their cases heard by peers in a forum that has no legal standing. In the last year, officials say, common-law supporters have set up hundreds of their own courts across the country. Most supporters include tax protesters, people unhappy about government, right-wing extremists and people who have lost cases in the government’s court system.
