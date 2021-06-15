Questions For The Governor

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took time out Tuesday to meet with constituents and representatives from Yankton.
“This is just going to be for me to hear from you,” she said during a Q&A session at JoDean’s. “If you guys have questions that you thought, ‘If I ever had that governor in front of me, I’m going to ask this.’ This is your chance.”
Noem also said she would be interested in any updates on the community.
Stephanie Moser, Yankton’s new mayor and the director of Events & Community Outreach at National Field Archery Association (NFAA), gave an update on the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships slated for NFAA National Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) in September.
“We’re up to, I believe, 15 countries coming, registered preliminarily and up over about 160 people so far from those countries, which is just the championships,” Moser told the governor, who asked whether there would be enough housing locally for attendees. “We’re still working on that, making sure that we have enough, because there are three events back-to-back-to-back and there’s going to be some overlap.”
In all, 80-90 countries are expected to attend those NFAA archery events, said Bruce Cull, NEYAC director.
Noem expressed concern that some of the participants might have difficulty receiving permission from their governments to travel because of COVID-19 issues.
“The biggest thing we have going for us right now is actually the timing of the Olympics,” Cull said. The Tokyo Summer Games are set to start at the end of July. “They’ve got lots of issues like you’re alluding to, but (things) are opening up.”
Also, U.S. Sen. John Thune’s office has been helping NEYAC with athlete visa issues, he noted, adding that the federal government has recently made such visas more accessible.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told Noem about Yankton’s recently opened Huether Family Aquatics Center.
“We are having record attendance and really great celebrations in the community after last year,” Leon said.
She also asked about assistance regarding the difficulties facing communities recruiting law enforcement officers.
“I know you have a program going on in the state right now and there are ways that local municipalities can partner with you on that,” Leon said. “We are renowned for our police department and (need officers), due to retirement, mostly, but it’s difficult to recruit.”
Ideally, the ability to pool applicants with other communities would be beneficial, Leon said.
“I’ve got a couple of guys in Pierre I’m going to refer to you,” Noem said. “I have guys that are working security positions — law enforcement officers — that moved here from other states that are wonderful people. They moved here from other states and just took a job to pay the bills.”
Noem confirmed that there are many law enforcement applicants on file at the state level that could be shared with Yankton.
“We did a one-week recruiting campaign that went across the country when all the riots were happening in other states,” she said. “It just said, ‘If you’re a law enforcement officer serving anywhere and you want to live somewhere that people respect you and support you and will help take care of your family, come to South Dakota.’”
As a result of that campaign, Noem estimates that there are more than 900 applications from officers in 41 states.
Tuesday’s conversation also touched on natural gas challenges related to the development regionally, but specifically at the Napa Junction industrial rail park located northwest of Yankton.
“We have a direct (gas) line that comes up through Vermillion and ends at Yankton,” said Nancy Wenande of Yankton’s Office of Economic Development. “If we can find a way to continue to partner with your support for infrastructure here in South Dakota to help the entire region grow and develop, it would also help a lot of the other small communities.”
The estimated cost of piping natural gas to the entire region would be approximately $70 million, Napa Junction developer Matt Winsand told the governor.
Noem also addressed some of the issues likely being discussed at the next legislative session, including putting money into trust for the state, spending down debt, and making long-term decisions about infrastructure, railroads, roads and bridges.
She said that two bills regarding participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports will be brought for consideration, adding that separating the issue between K-12 and college would be more practical if it came to defending the policy in court.
She also noted that, thanks to being fully funded by the Legislature last year, broadband can now expand to every corner of the state.
Also, every South Dakota community, regardless of size, needs housing, Noem said.
“I’d like to make that a priority,” she said, “Workforce is going to be a priority and the next big industry.”
When last she checked, Noem said there were 3,000-4,000 people on unemployment and other state programs and 27,000 open jobs.
“(The priority) is really quality of life,” she said, “making sure that, as we grow, as people move here, we’ve got good houses for them; we give them the ability to work from home if they can and to make sure they are trained.”
