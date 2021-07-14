VERMILLION — The Vermillion Parks & Recreation Department will temporarily close Lions Park at noon on Monday, July 19, for repairs to the facility in preparation for the upcoming Clay County Fair.
This closure will encompass the entire park including the campground, playground, restrooms, shelter and dump station.
It is anticipated the park will reopen Tuesday, July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.