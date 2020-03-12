100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 13, 1920
• Influenza in Yankton is fast subsiding, according to City Health officer Roane. It was generally mild here, though there were a few reported cases of pneumonia followed with fatal results.
• George Braidwood, who bought the little house on the northeast corner of Fourth and Douglas is reported preparing to move it on College Hill to make room for the proposed new Standard Oil filling station.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 13, 1945
• Yankton’s entire city-owned river frontage from the Meridian highway bridge east as far as needed will be made available to the U.S. Army Engineers for dock and stockpile purposes in connection with forthcoming river improvement work, as the result of action taken at the regular meeting of the board of city commissioners last night.
• Don R. Snowden, now principal of Central school, was elected to be principal of Yankton high school next school year, at the regular meeting of the board of education last night. Snowden came to Yankton at the start of the present school year from Marion where he was superintendent of schools for four years.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 13, 1970
• Pork, from pig to chops, will be judged, shown, tested, talked on, cooked and demonstrated March 16, 17, 20 and 21 at the South Dakota State Pork Show in Viborg. After only a few years of operation, the Viborg pork show has become a top event for pork producers and housewives.
• Yankton’s Eastern South Dakota Conference champion Bucks proved why they are considered the number one Class “A” team in the state here last night as they won their first round game of the Section Five basketball tournament over the Vermillion Tanagers, 76-41, in a game that was all Yankton from the very beginning.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 13, 1995
• The second annual Green Car Parade is scheduled to take to the streets of Yankton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Entrants will be judged in three categories: best of show nicest green car, ugliest green car or best decorated car. Any color car may participate in the best decorated contest, but must feature a St. Patrick’s Day theme.
• St. Patrick’s Day may be a bit greener this year as Michael O’Laughlin comes to Yankton. The national genealogist is bringing his Irish research to Yankton for a free presentation beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Dakota Theatre. Sponsored by the Downtown Yankton Association, the program will offer a look into tracking down Irish ancestors and Irish stories.
