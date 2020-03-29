April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. During this month and throughout the year, River City Family Connections is dedicated to supporting families to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect. Last year River City Family Connections served over 85 children with 479 hours of supervised visitation and safe exchanges.
To find out more about how you can play a part and help create positive change in your community, contact River City Family Connections today at 665-1204 or visit them at Yankton River City Family Connections web page for more information.
