100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 16, 1921
• The article dug out of the sand beneath Pier 6 has almost been identified. George Gaw, geologist par excellence, says it’s part of a buffalo. But Billy Heaton is the only authority on which part of the buffalo it is. It will probably be added to the Heaton collection of curios.
• Reports of serious infestation of grain in Yankton County by the bran bug and grain weevil, which are causing heavy losses in dockage at the terminal markets on grain shipped from the entire northwest, are not borne out upon investigation, according to A.L. Ford, state entomologist from State College at Brookings, who is here making a two-day tour of the grain elevators in the county in company with County Agent J.M. Brander.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 16, 1946
• In a joint statement issued today, Lyman Thomas, Yankton chief of police, and Jesse Olson, president of the Chamber of Commerce, sounded a warning to local citizens to be on their guard against racketeering solicitors of various kinds. The statement was prompted by appearance here a few days ago of a stranger who posed as a radio repair man and succeeded in obtaining several machines from private owners which he subsequently sold.
• Henry Johnson exhibited a freak pheasant this week that he shot in Clay County, the bird having rooster tail feathers with hen’s feet and head. The specimen was given to the game warden.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 16, 1971
• Big green trucks picked up trash this weekend as Vermillion-based National Guardsmen handled disposal efforts for a Community Cleanup Project. The more than 50 Guardsmen based with the Vermillion unit were involved in the work during their regular weekend drill.
• Dr. H.M. Parrish, vice president for Health Affairs at the University of South Dakota’s Medical School, is one of six medical herpetologists (snake bite experts) in the United States. Parrish has even gone to the extreme in his research of injecting himself with venom to observe the effects.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 16, 1996
• Local residents may learn more about the future of the Coyote Sports production plant, scheduled to close Friday, when a company official visits from Memphis, Tenn., next week. The plant, which has manufactured golf equipment for two decades, may eventually be sold or put to another use, according to a plant official.
• Yankton Area Concert Association is turning 50 and will be celebrating with an international headliner. To mark the milestone, YACA is bringing Wayne Newton to the community for a one-night performance at the Summit Activities Center.
