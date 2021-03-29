EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
NAME: Stacey Nickels
FAMILY: I’m married to Terry Nickels and we have three boys, one in high school and two in middle school.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I have two Master’s degrees in Social Work and Public Administration and I worked in the Human Services field with Drug and Alcohol clients, children and family services at HSC, and in the Hospice program and the Cancer Center at Avera.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I was involved in many community service organizations prior to starting to having children almost 16 years ago, but I then chose to direct my focus to my family.
• Why are you running?
The power of the government belongs to the people. I am running because I feel called and feel a sense of duty to represent the people in this community. Many people I have talked with are frustrated with where this country is heading and feel that we’ve lost our way. People want to be heard and represented at the federal, state, and local levels of government. That is why I am choosing the run with two other candidates on the platform of “Vote 3 for Liberty.” Curt Bernard, Michael Grave and I all believe in protecting people’s God-given constitutional rights and representing the voices of ALL the people in our community.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
Health care decisions should always be left up to individuals. Our city government made decisions to shut down small businesses, limited capacity, canceled events and forced masks, all of which overrode the rights of the individual businesses and our citizens. There was so much fear that was being pushed with this virus, and we cannot make decisions based on fear. As our governor said time and time again, you give the people the information needed and then you trust them to make the decisions that are right for individuals and families. There are over 37,000 frontline doctors around the country that have been treating people successfully since day one of this virus, unfortunately with the cancel culture we are living in, their voices were silenced over and over again.
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
We’re going to have to assess wants verses needs, because people are struggling financially after this last year that we all experienced.
Fortunately, our sales tax revenues have remained stable or up each month during this crazy year. I’m hearing that many people are feeling maxed out on property taxes — with valuations going up, with the addition of the aquatic center, with the school board opt-out. With all of the additional fees from the water treatment plant, our city bill runs $200 to $300 a month, and that’s when we aren’t watering our lawn. Raising property taxes or public utilities don’t appear to be options right now, so we’re going to have to seek out alternative funding sources for the projects we want to pursue.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
Many people believe that the aquatic center is going to operate at a loss and be a drain on the city finances. I was on the planning committee and fundraising committee for the aquatic center and I know our hopes are that it is going to draw many from the surrounding areas and will increase the sales tax revenues that we bring in each month during the summer. We need to really look at how to make the pool self-sustaining so this quality of life amenity that we added to draw more families, recreation and tourism to the Yankton area pays for itself each year that it operates. We know the one in Norfolk does just that.
• Additional thoughts?
I’m a conservative with common sense, and when we look around this nation at how many local governments reacted to things going on in their cities, things like defunding the police, allowing riots and looting to happen, we don’t want that to happen here. I want to be a voice of reason that helps our community not only survive, but also thrive. And I want to be a voice for every citizen inside and outside this community. Because the choices we make for our city affect those living outside city limits, too. That is why we are asking you to “Vote 3 for Liberty” … Graves, Bernard and Nickels.
