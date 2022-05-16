Accidents
• A report was received at 8:03 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on 11th St.
• A report was received at 1:04 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on 25th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:28 p.m. Thursday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Highway 46 and 431st Ave. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:21 p.m. Sunday of an injury accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and 304th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:03 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 23rd St. and Timberland Dr.
