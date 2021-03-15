The Yankton Community Library is currently open for Grab & Go from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Patrons are able to enter through the front (east) doors during this time to browse or to use the computers. Other services such as proctoring, notarizing and faxing are also available. Quick visits of 30 minutes or less are encouraged.
Curbside pick-up service is available from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can request items over the phone or online. You will be notified when your items are ready to pick up (usually within an hour). Call the library when you are in the parking lot and a staff member will place your items outside the south door.
Don’t forget, the library also has monthly activity bags available for children from PreK-grade 5 as well as Take & Make kits for teens and adults. Want to check out more than just books and movies? Ask about our NASA backpacks or Lego kits.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
