Calling all choir kids, theater buffs, and musical lovers of all ages! The Yankton Community Library has announced its Sing-Along Sunday. Enjoy an afternoon of themed snacks, activities and singing.
On Sing-Along Sundays, there is no need to be quiet as audience participation and costumes are encouraged. Feel free to belt out the lyrics and sing your heart out.
The first Sing-Along Sunday will feature “The Greatest Showman” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Hit songs include “This is Me,” “Never Enough, and “Rewrite the Stars.” The movie is rated PG, with a run-time of 1 hour, 45 minutes.
To make the showing more accessible (and so you know the lyrics), closed captions are provided.
This event is free of charge, and no registration is required. Snacks and coloring pages will be available at the event.
