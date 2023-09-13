Calling all choir kids, theater buffs, and musical lovers of all ages! The Yankton Community Library has announced its Sing-Along Sunday. Enjoy an afternoon of themed snacks, activities and singing.

On Sing-Along Sundays, there is no need to be quiet as audience participation and costumes are encouraged. Feel free to belt out the lyrics and sing your heart out.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.