Much of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory for today (Thursday) and early Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, the advisory has been posted for a large swath of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska from noon today through 6 a.m. Friday. The forecast calls for a potential of 2-4 inches of snow, plus some icy buildup, which could create difficult driving conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.