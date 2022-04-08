The Yankton School Board will discuss changes to the Yankton School District’s (YSD) anti-bullying/harassment policy when the board meets Monday at the YSD Administration Building, located at 2410 West City Limits Road. This will be the first board meeting held at the administration building since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will also discuss teacher contracts for the 2022-2023 school year and the English Language Arts curriculum, among other items.
Monday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.