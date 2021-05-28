Editor’s Note: This is the second of two stories regarding the origins and construction of the Huether Family Aquatics Center
———
This weekend marks the beginning of a new era for recreation in Yankton.
The Huether Family Aquatics Center celebrates its ribbon cutting today (Saturday), with a soft opening for pass holders on Sunday and full public access coming Monday.
But as with Rome, this state-of-the-art aquatic spectacle wasn’t built in a day. It’s the product of more than two years of design and engineering that, at times, induced just as much anxiety as it did anticipation. And along the way, backers of the project worked to make sure it would be a facility accessible by all who want to enjoy it.
The Press & Dakotan recently spoke with a handful of the people who advocated for and helped this plan come together, all while reshaping expectations for big projects in Yankton:
• Josh Svatos, who founded Dive In Yankton to help fundraise and advocate for the aquatic center project.
•Yankton natives Mike and Cindy Huether, whose advocacy for the new facility ultimately led to a significant contribution toward its completion.
• Yankton City Commissioner Nathan Johnson, who watched the saga of building a new aquatic center in Yankton play out both as a newspaper reporter covering failed attempts and a mayor helping oversee its eventual success.
• Yankton City Manager Amy Leon, who remembers the delicate balancing act between keeping costs down and meeting expectations.
• Todd Larson — director of the Yankton Department of Parks, Recreation & City Events — whose department will now oversee the day-to-day operation of the aquatics center.
ANXIETIES AND RELIEF
On the morning of Dec. 12, 2018 — the day after the vote on the Huether Family Aquatics Center’s funding package — a new reality dawned on Yankton along with the sun.
The city is getting its aquatics center. The proponents had done it.
“Words can’t express how thankful I am for our community stepping up and getting this done,” Svatos said. “Dive In Yankton was the engine that got this started, but it was really our community getting behind this and seeing it through to the finish line. I couldn’t be more proud of Yankton. As a result of this project, there’s a positive vibe going through the community that, ‘Hey, if we get together and get behind a project that’s good for Yankton, we can get it done.’”
With the vote over, fundraising was set to continue, but now much of the burden — and all the realities that come with taking on such a large project — was handed off to the City of Yankton.
“We had schematic designs and general designs from Stockwell (Engineering), but we didn’t want to design and engineer the entire facility until we certainly knew it was going to happen,” Leon said. “A lot of 2019 was spent in design and working with Dive In Yankton and specific community groups like the swim team and others who were part of the process to talk about needs and desires.”
However, as the design process went along, city officials noticed a disturbing trend.
After having sold the project as a $15 million investment, the projected price began climbing, with some estimates coming in over $17 million.
Leon said it was a bit of an anxiety-inducing time.
“We follow other communities across the region that award similar projects, and looking at where those were coming in made us concerned,” she said. “The $17 million estimate was more a case of people doing what I would call ‘napkin math’ of their own and not really taking a close look at the project itself. But even going up to $14-15 million, our original estimate was between $11-14 million and that’s a big swing. When it started creeping up that it could be in the $15 million range, we were nervous about that.”
As a result of the high-end estimates, the city started making adjustments to the aquatic center while keeping general amenities intact.
“One thing that happened was we put some of the things in as alternates,” she said. “Some of the drainage work and some of the landscaping we put in as alternates. The parking lot, we considered for a while that we might do that ourselves. … We did make some changes and adjustments there to be mindful of the taxpayers contribution.”
Then came the moment of truth in October 2019.
As bids were unsealed, the city was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief as not one of them exceeded $11 million. A $10,386,500 bid from Welfl Construction — which included alternate projects such as sidewalk work around the facility, irrigation near the site and additional infrastructure for security cameras —allowed the city to move forward with some peace of mind.
Ultimately with change orders, including the parking lot and some minor adjustments to the buildings, the project has ended up just over $11 million.
A UNIQUE FACILITY
The Huether Family Aquatics Center could hardly be described as a “small” undertaking.
According to Larson, the facility includes 13,750 cubic yards of concrete between the pools, buildings, pool deck and parking lot. The facility includes a 344-foot lazy river, two water slides, a competition pool, splash pad facilities that can be opened up in the shoulder season, a 5,332-square-foot bath house, a zero-depth entry pool and bather capacity of 1,323 people.
By contrast, the former Fantle Memorial Park Pool had capacity for 730 users.
Larson said the new facility has a shelf life of around 30-40 years before it may need a major overhaul. The Memorial Park Pool’s first major renovation also came roughly along the same timeline.
One major issue with the old pool was that some components presented extreme difficulty to access and repair.
Larson admitted that while this remains an unavoidable fact for some parts of the new aquatics center, more components are accessible for necessary maintenance.
“Technology allows us to identify what the problem is a little easier,” he said. “Each body of water has its own set of pipes and its own chemical system so not everything is just one system. If something happens underground, you’re going to have to figure out where it’s at, break through concrete, dig down and get to the pipe, so that doesn’t change. Inside buildings, though, is a lot different, more accessible and easier to work on.”
The pool will also utilize 24 staffers, including 18 lifeguards, three ticket booth workers and three concessions workers.
Larson said as of 5 p.m. Friday, 1,368 season passes had already been sold for the pool.
NAMING AND ACCESSIBILITY
The Huether family not only has been among the biggest proponents of the new water park — they’ll also have their family name on the facility.
Mike Huether said acquiring the naming rights was about leaving a positive impact on the city he and his wife love.
“I just wanted to do something that folks would remember in a great way,” he said. “The town means a lot to me. My history there isn’t all positive, but it’s just something that I truly believe in because there were people in Yankton that believed in me. To have the ability to be a part of something that’s going to be there for generations that will create countless smiles is just wonderful.”
But it wouldn’t be Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center without a “Mike Huether challenge.”
During a walk-through last September, he issued a new challenge to the city.
“In our family, we didn’t have the ability to enjoy some of the things other kids our age did just because we didn’t have any dang money,” he said at the time. “I want to do whatever I can to make sure that, when we open up this grand facility, if folks want to go without the ability to pay, that we help provide that.”
Thus, the Guppy Grant was formed, with the Huethers contributing $10,000, the city matching that and additional funds coming from donations and auctions for “firsts” at the complex.
Larson detailed that the program not only helps children, but seniors as well.
“The Guppy Grant is the funds that are being used to help get people’s children reduced or discounted passes if there’s financial hardships,” he said. “We’re also using it for similar financial hardships for The Center.”
He said that a little over $40,000 has been raised for the Guppy Grant.
Cindy said it was essential to both her and Mike that everyone be able to utilize the pool, no matter what.
“When you create a facility like that, it’s so important that everybody has the ability to use it,” she said. “Sadly, sometimes the cost is prohibitive to children or families. We always try to make sure when we do something that it’s accessible to everyone. That’s what’s really important to us.”
‘AND HERE WE GO’
This weekend comes at a crucial time as Yankton emerges from the worst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Johnson, it’s the right time for such a facility to open.
“Throughout the last year and a half as we endured the COVID pandemic, many of us have looked out upon the world in search of the beacons of light that will give us hope — hope for a better day, hope for our collective health and hope in each other,” he said. “The Huether Family Aquatics Center has been one of those beacons of hope for Yankton. People can’t wait for it to open. Kids and adults have told me that on a daily basis. This facility represents that better day. It represents community. And it represents fun. There’s no denying – we are all in need of some pure, unadulterated fun.”
Johnson said it may even harken back to when the Huether Family Aquatic Center’s predecessor was built.
“I suspect where we are now is not totally unlike the atmosphere that existed in the community when the original Memorial Park Pool was opened in 1947. They had just emerged from World War II a few years prior to that, a time of great sacrifice and tribulation. They were hungry for a brighter future, for community and for good times. They also would have had an understanding of how powerful it is to work together on a common goal.”
Leon said the last couple of years have been a wild ride of anticipation.
“I feel like it’s been kind of going on the tall slide you see when you go down 21st Street,” she said. “It seemed like a slow walk up to the top. At the beginning of May, I was at the edge of the slide and it just happened really fast. I’m about ready to splash into the pool here, literally and figuratively. It didn’t really completely 100% land for me until I was at the pool (Thursday) buying passes. Kids were just physically excited — you could see excitement in their eyes and their faces — they didn’t even want to leave the facility, even though it wasn’t open.”
She added that it’s all worth it.
“All of the stress and all of the uncertainty is going to be worth it when you take that first jump in,” she said.
Mike Huether said the new aquatics center’s impact may be felt well beyond Yankton.
“It is like no other that I can imagine — not only in South Dakota — but probably the Midwest,” he said. “What it’s going to do is, it’s going to set the tone for other communities all across the country. What a wonderful testament to Yankton.”
Cindy Huether said she likes the great variety that’s been integrated into the new facility.
“I love the fact that it has something for everyone,” she said. “Not everybody is a lap swimmer. Not everybody will use the lazy pool, but I think, with all of the different entities there, that everybody from child or baby or toddler up to seniors will find something that they enjoy at the center.”
And while the Huethers will be unable to join the public at today’s ribbon cutting, Mike said there’s no reason for the city to wait any longer.
“Go forward,” he said. “We’ve waited long enough. Don’t wait for us. Cut the ribbon and let’s get this party started.”
Though Saturday’s ribbon cutting will mark the first chance that Svatos and his family gets to venture through the facility’s gates for the first time, he said that the excitement around the household has been palpable.
“We walk by it when we walk around the park, we bike by it, we drive by it,” he said. “My kids, you can’t hold them back — they’re so excited to get into this facility. They saw water in it and, ‘Dad, there’s water in the pool! There’s water in the lazy river! Can we go? Can we go?’”
He added that it reminds him of some of the things Mike Huether has challenged the city to do, and that it has been accomplished.
“I remember some comments from Mike Huether when he announced his donation,” Svatos said. “One of the comments he said was, ‘Yankton, it’s time. It’s time. It’s time for a big win and you deserve this.’ Those comments stick in my mind and they’ll always stick in my mind. … I couldn’t be more proud of Dive In Yankton and the citizens of Yankton that voted and supported this project through their vote and financially. I just want to say,’ We did it and here we go.’”
