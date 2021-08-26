WAGNER — In response to local concerns, the South Dakota Transportation Commission has delayed a proposed Highway 46 construction project at Wagner for a year, according to a state official.
The commission, which makes final decisions on the state’s transportation system, took final action Thursday on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), according to Mike Behm with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
“The commission approved the 2022-2025 STIP which included the delay of S.D. 46 through Wagner one year, to 2024, in order to get additional input from the public,” Behm told the Press & Dakotan.
The SDDOT had included a proposed construction project for Highway 46. One feature would change from the current four-lane road to a three-lane road consisting of one driving lane in each direction and a turning lane in the center.
“The traffic volume, turning vehicles and safety of pedestrians were identified as high problem areas and priorities,” Behm said. “Our plans called for the change to a three-lane configuration.”
During a regional STIP meeting last month in Sioux Falls, the SDDOT received comments from local residents opposed to the proposed change. SDDOT officials met with the Wagner City Council about the concerns.
In addition, a petition with more than 1,200 signatures of people opposed to the three-lane change was recently submitted to the SDDOT ahead of Thursday’s meeting.
“We are concerned that the change to a two lane with a center passing lane will lead to unnecessary traffic congestion and the potential for unsafe driving situations,” the petitioners said in a press release.
More decisions on the Highway 46 project will be made after further consultation, Behm said.
“The timeline and scope of work for this project will be determined in the coming months after we’ve had a chance to visit more with stakeholders and the public,” he said.
The Highway 46 delay was one of many STIP changes made in the four-year STIP plan before it was finalized, Behm said.
The STIP plan can be found online at dot.sd.gov.
