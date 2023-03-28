100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 29, 1923
• Gov. Charles W. Bryan of Nebraska has affixed his signature to the bill authorizing the use of $100,000 from the state aid bridge fund for aid in constructing the approach to the Meridian Highway bridge over the Missouri river at Yankton.
• A million cigars a year are made in one factory in Yankton and go out to delight the smokers of southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. Grimm & Schlegelmilch make them, in eight brands. They have been in business 14 years, and they figure they have supplied South Dakota smokers with eight million cigars in that time.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 29, 1948
• A fire call at 11:45 a.m. Sunday came while a number of the city’s churches were observing Easter services and momentarily distracted the congregations from their sermons as the fire sirens were sounded. The alarm called the fire department to the Harry Juffer residence at 1100 Dakota Street, at the edge of the west city limits. Juffer had been burning trash yesterday morning, but the fire got out of control and was spread by the wind into an adjoining 10 acre field.
• A move to renew Cub scouting in Yankton will be taken at a parents’ meeting called for 7:30 tonight at Trinity Lutheran church. It is announced that all Yankton parents of boys nine, ten and eleven years old are invited to attend for the purpose of working out a Cub program.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 29, 1973
• The South Dakota Highway Commission has designated a route north of Yankton to the North Dakota border as part of the Pan American highway system. The commission said it made the designation to tie together populated cities that are not currently adjacent to interstates. The route will run from Yankton on S.D. 50 west to the junction of S.D. 37, north to Huron, west on S.D. 14 to U.S. 281, then north to the North Dakota border. It will connect directly with the North Dakota project to build a connection to the Alcan Highway.
• The Nebraska Legislature Thursday voted to give good pinball machine players a chance to win free games. Passed by the Unicameral on a 38-0 vote and sent to Gov. J. J. Exon for signature into law was LB 360, which would exempt pinball machines from classification as gambling devices. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jerome Warner of Waverly, who said some towns and cities are interpreting the state’s anti-gambling laws to ban free games on the machines. Under terms of LB 360, a pinball player could win up to 15 free games at one time.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 29, 1998
• No paper
