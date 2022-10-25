CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 80 years to life in prison in connection with the January 2021 death of his four-month-old son.
Edward Stephen Davis, 30, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Knox County Court by Judge James Kube for the death of Ender Lee Davis in January 2021. Davis had pleaded no contest to one count of child abuse resulting in death (a Class 1B felony)
Kube said he read the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) — one of the longest PSIs he has ever seen, coming in at more than 1,100 pages — to guide him in deciding Davis’ sentence.
When asked, Davis responded that he understood that his sentence would be based on the findings in that report.
Given the extensive bruising to the baby’s eyes, cheeks, nose, neck, head and down the length of his spine, it was difficult to understand how anyone could do that to an infant, Kube said.
Ender suffered terribly, the judge said, noting that, in the PSI report, emergency personnel at the hospital said the baby’s eyes were so bruised, he was likely not able to see.
The judge sentenced Davis to not less than 80 years in prison — "not less than Davis’ natural life,” Kube said, noting that Davis would be eligible for parole in 40 years.
The judge also waived court fees and credited Davis the 322 days he has already served in custody in connection with this case.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was given custody of Evans.
