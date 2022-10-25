Edward Stephen Davis

Edward Stephen Davis

 Knox County Sheriff's Office

CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 80 years to life in prison in connection with the January 2021 death of his four-month-old son.

Edward Stephen Davis, 30, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Knox County Court by Judge James Kube for the death of Ender Lee Davis in January 2021. Davis had pleaded no contest to one count of child abuse resulting in death (a Class 1B felony)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.