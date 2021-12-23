Santa Claus came early at Marty Indian School, and he arrived in a trailer and not a sleigh.
Santa’s “elves” were actually Travis Kemnitz and Kelly Pickner, employees at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. They came bearing a shipment of 38 bicycles refurbished by inmates for Marty elementary students.
The shipment earlier this month provided a joyful Christmas present for everyone — from the inmates and staff who made the bikes possible to the students and school staff who experienced joy in receiving.
Kemnitz serves as production manager and Pickner as shop foreman for the prison’s work program, with this particular project known as “Pedal Power from the Pen.”
Marty elementary principal Jolene Arrow admitted the array of bikes was overwhelming for her as well as the students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“It was awesome. The kids were so excited when the people arrived with the bikes,” Arrow said. “Kellie Pickner (wife of Kelly) teaches in our special education department, and she set it up. This was all done by her. She came to me and said, ‘We have bikes for every kid in the elementary school.’”
Kellie (Smedsrud) Pickner holds multiple ties that played a key role in making the project run smoothly.
First, she teaches at the Marty Indian School, a tribal school on the Yankton Sioux (Ihanktonwan) traditional homeland. She currently serves as a middle and high school special education teacher, and she also teaches driver’s education, life skills and home economics.
Second, she not only is married to a current MDSP employee but has previously worked at the prison. The medium-security facility in Springfield holds around 1,200 inmates and offers work programs.
“I have always known about the bikes since I worked at MDSP for about 15 years, if you count the part-time years,” she said. “Originally, when I asked if the prison could donate bikes, I thought maybe the kindergarten and first grade. Then, I was asked how many were in the second and third — and fourth and fifth — grades. It was amazing to see the prison step in and give so many bikes to our kids.
“Then there was a concern over how we would get that many bikes to Marty. The program does not usually deliver, but Travis Kemnitz and my husband volunteered to bring them.”
PEDAL POWER
Under the “Pedal Power from the Pen” program, unclaimed bicycles are taken to the Springfield prison and refurbished by inmates. The bikes are picked up by law enforcement agencies at the annual South Dakota Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Charity Fund Raiser in Sioux Falls in November.
Law enforcement officers then distribute the bicycles to kids who cannot afford their own. Bikes are also distributed to churches and various state and non-profit agencies to be given to kids.
This year, MDSP inmates refurbished 1,260 bikes and have given away 800 bikes so far to various organizations, Kemnitz said. The prison and inmates welcomed the ability to provide bikes for the Marty students, he said.
“Marty Indian School reached out to the Pedal Power program at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, wanting to know if we could give back to the elementary kids there,” he said. “We were more than happy to help the school out. We provided them 83 bikes for the kids.”
The prison stepped forward in transporting the bikes from Springfield to Marty, about 35 miles, Kemnitz said.
“The school didn’t have a good way to pick up that many bikes, so we decided we would deliver them to the school,” he said. “By doing so, we were able to see first-hand the joy it brings to the kids. We don’t usually get to see that reaction.”
A CHRISTMAS GIFT
For this trip, Santa’s gifts were unloaded in the school parking lot — not taken down the chimney. The Marty driver’s education students helped unload and sort the bikes.
The bikes were kept a secret from the elementary students until the last minute, Arrow said. She was stunned when the trailer arrived at the school, realizing it was a bigger shipment than she imagined.
“We didn’t know where we were going to put all those bikes. Our gym was being used for the music concert that day,” she said. “But we had such good weather (at the time) that we could keep the bicycles outside. The kids were able to take them home, or their parents could pick up the bike when they came for the concert.”
Arrow was surprised not only at the quantity and quality of the bikes but also the tremendous variety on display.
“They were beautiful. They were painted and just like new. We had everything from bikes with training wheels to 10-speed bikes. That was quite the sight for the kids when they came back from lunch,” she said.
“I love it that each of the kids got a bike. I have four grandsons (at the school), so I know how much it means to the kids.”
The Boys & Girls Club in Marty provides bicycles for after-school use, and some students have their own, Arrow said. However, the MDSP project ensures all elementary students have a bicycle, she added.
The students weren’t the only ones finding joy in seeing the bikes, Arrow said. The youngest students were allowed first choice, with the distribution working up to the oldest students.
“It was really exciting for all of us. We were just as excited as the kids to see all the bikes,” she said. “It was overwhelming, especially we when were thinking about where we were going to put all of the bikes. I have been with the Marty school for 35 years. We have had distributions of things for the kids, but nothing like this was done before.”
Kellie Pickner said she found a tremendous feeling seeing the impact of the bicycle project on everyone, especially at Christmas.
“I am very proud to have been part of both the Marty family and MDSP family,” she said. “I knew the inmates would love that their bikes were going to kids that could use them and enjoy them. The program is a wonderful way for the inmates to give back.”.
Arrow believes the project captures the spirit of the Christmas season.
“I think it’s awesome to see the inmates make these bikes and give them away. It gives them something to do (with their time and talents),” she said.
“They are contributing to the community, and the kids love it. I think it’s a good situation for everyone.”
