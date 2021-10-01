VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library will be hosting filmmaker Jenny Wang for her analysis of what makes a film an Academy Award winner. The program will take place Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. This program will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library in the Kozak Room.
Have you wondered why the films that are selected for the Academy Awards are picked, and why that film won? Wang will share her expertise on film and will be analyzing the films “Green Book,” “The Shape of Water” and “Moonlight.”
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
