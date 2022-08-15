HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank has announced “Football at the Fair,” a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.
This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football season opener versus the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game kicks-off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The watch party takes place at the Beer Garden on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. On game day, the Beer Garden opens 15 minutes prior to kick-off. This event is open to all ages and is included with fairgoers’ paid daily gate admission.
