The Yankton County Commission will discuss implementation of a countywide burn ban at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss the Beacon mapping system, support for Operation Green Light for Veterans, a temporary employee, a rezone request, two plats and funding requests from United Today Stronger Tomorrow.
