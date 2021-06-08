The Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home will be closed on Saturday, June 19, for a private wedding and reception.
The home will still be open this week from Wednesday to Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and next week from Wednesday, June 16, to Friday, June 18, and again on Sunday, June 20, during the same hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.