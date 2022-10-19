Dia de los Muertos
Marco Rof/Adobe Stock

Some local groups are joining forces to introduce a new remembrance celebration to Yankton.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Yankton’s Connecting Cultures and the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home are hosting a celebration of Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) from 4-10 p.m. on the grounds of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home at 509 Pine Street, with music, activities and prizes for the children. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.