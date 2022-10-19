Some local groups are joining forces to introduce a new remembrance celebration to Yankton.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Yankton’s Connecting Cultures and the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home are hosting a celebration of Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) from 4-10 p.m. on the grounds of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home at 509 Pine Street, with music, activities and prizes for the children. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.
In connection with that event, the Yankton Community Library will offer a free screening of the Disney-Pixar movie “Coco,” from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22, for those who would like to learn more about the Day of the Dead. Though “Coco” is a fantasy story, the animated movie shows the traditional items and activities associated with the holiday. The event will include snacks, an art project and face painting.
Dia de los Muertos is an intersection of an ancient Aztec celebration from central Mexico and Hispanic, Spanish and Catholic celebrations as well, Erica Aguilar, Connecting Cultures co-organizer, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It’s like, they merged everything together and they came up with this really nice holiday that dates back 3,000 years,” she said.
The event will also feature an “Altar de Muertos,” often a tiered display, like an altar, that is central to the celebration, also called an “ofrenda” or offering. It includes mementos, photos, reminders and even foods for the dead.
“On this holiday, the tradition is that we celebrate those who have passed away, their lives and remember them, everything they did, but in a happy way,” Aguilar said. “Of course, sometimes you’re sad, but you want to remember the things they did, the things they liked, (with) objects that they might know.”
Objects that might represent a deceased loved one’s profession, hobby or favorite foods are placed on the ofrenda, she said.
There are three basic rules when making an ofrenda: it must include water, fire and wind.
“For water, you just put (a container with) water on it,” Aguilar said. “The fire, it’s through candles, so you put lots of candles (out) because it’s supposed to guide (the departed) back to this world.”
Wind is represented by “papel picado,” brightly colored paper banners, with intricately cut designs, words or names representing the dead. The banners, which can be hung around the altar, catch the breeze.
The Oct. 29 event will feature two “altares.” One will include items remembering the Cramer-Kenyon family, which is perhaps appropriate given Nelson Cramer’s history.
Cramer was an attorney in Yankton from Syracuse, New York, who was educated at Ohio’s Oberlin College, considered a very liberal college for its day. In 1835, Oberlin became the first U.S. college to admit black students.
“Oberlin had a woman — remember, this is in 1858 — as head of their math department,” Veronica Trezona, events coordinator for the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, told the Press & Dakotan. “When Mr. Cramer came out here, he actually did not have any prejudices against anyone. He was the only attorney for the Hutterites when they first moved up here. Every time somebody new comes into a community, there’s resistance to them. He was the guy who went, ‘It doesn’t matter to me.’”
The Connecting Cultures group was founded to celebrate all of Yankton’s cultures, both new and heritage cultures.
For those just learning about the Day of the Dead, it is not a spooky holiday, even though it overlaps with Halloween and features a lot of skulls.
“I try and differentiate it from Halloween. It does happen around the same time, typically Oct. 31-Nov. 1,” Sarah Brandt, co-organizer of Connecting Cultures, told the Press & Dakotan. “Yes, there are skeletons, but it’s more lighthearted fun in memory of the people that have passed and in wanting to reconnect with them.”
Day of the Dead is more of a spiritual holiday in which people remember their loved ones, she said.
“I kind of think of it as like a Memorial Day, but more fun,” Brandt said. “There’s more music and dancing and food.”
“It is different from Halloween,” Aguilar added, “but we want to present it to the people here in the community so they can learn more about it and, hopefully, we can do this event again next year.”
For more information, contact Connecting Cultures through its Facebook page or email connectingculturesyankton@gmail.com. For information about the screening of Coco, call the Yankton Community Library at 605-668-5275.
