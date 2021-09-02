As of Thursday, students and staff in the Yankton School District (YSD) were required to don their masks again — at least for a while.
Earlier this week, the school district voted to implement the mandatory masking in all of its facilities and on school busses from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., when, according to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) COVID portal, community spread rises to “moderate” levels.
The mask mandate does not apply to anyone participating in or attending YSD activities, according to YSD Activities Director Ryan Mors.
“The rationale is that attending or participating in activities is optional, while attending school is mandatory,” Mors told the Press & Dakotan. “Additionally, there is a lot more space inside a gym for people to spread out versus in a classroom.”
By Tuesday’s school board meeting, community spread had already risen past “moderate” and “substantial” and was in the “high” range, with an infection rate of 193 cases per 100,000 people, according to the DOH.
The DOH updates its online map of COVID community spread on Mondays according to four defined levels of community spread:
• Low —Less than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate less than 5%;
• Moderate — 10-49 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 5-7.9%;
• Substantial — 50-99 per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 8-9.9%;
• High — 100 cases or more per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or higher.
As of Monday, 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties were rated as having “high” community spread.
According to the new masking policy, a loosening of current masking restrictions can only occur when community spread falls to “low” and stays there for two weeks. At that time, masking would not be required, although it would be strongly recommended.
When community spread rises from no or “low” to “moderate,” no masking need occur for two weeks. If after two weeks, community spread is still in the “moderate” range or higher, masking requirements resume.
According to virus numbers presented by YSD Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch at Tuesday’s meeting, cases in the school district are higher so far this school year.
Klimisch told the school board that during the first week of school, the Yankton School District saw two staff members and eight students test positive for COVID-19.
“One marker that I’d like to point out that was brought up about elementary students being unvaccinated,” he said. “Out of the eight student positive cases so far in 2021, half of these have been elementary students, including a 4-year-old.”
Also, during the first school week of 2020 there were 21 DOH-confirmed and presumed close contacts, all of whom were infected while outside YSD facilities, he said
“In 2020 — kind of a marker — our first elementary student positive case wasn’t until seven weeks into the school year, Oct. 7,” Klimisch said. “The first seven days in 2020, we had one staff positive case and zero student positive cases.”
For the first seven days of the 2021 school year, DOH confirmed and presumed close contacts were 58 — 34 in school and 24 out of school, he said.
According to Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, a new study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report shows unvaccinated individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 are still twice as likely to become infected by the Delta variant.
The Delta variant is one of the strains currently active in South Dakota, and is about twice as contagious as the original strain of the virus, according to Dr. David Withrow, a pediatrician with the Yankton Medical Clinic.
“One person that got sick (last year), statistically would infect about two people,” he told the Yankton School Board Tuesday. “The Delta (variant) is more contagious, and now they’re saying it’s maybe about five people that one person will infect.”
Since its emergence last December, the Delta variant has replaced the UK variant as the dominant strain in the U.S.
Currently, the CDC map of COVID variant activity across the U.S. shows the Delta variant as responsible for 98.1-100% of infections in the Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Utah and Montana region.
According to the CDC, the variant of the virus that caused the first U.S. COVID-19 cases in January 2020 is no longer detected among variants circulating in the country.
Identification of variants, done through genomic sequencing by the DOH laboratory, the CDC and other partners is considered an indication of wider transmission within the community.
“Even if you’ve already had COVID, you should still get a vaccine,” Healy told the Press & Dakotan. “The statistics from the S.D. DOH verify that we have several safe and effective vaccines available that could curb the majority of infections, hospitalizations and, ultimately, deaths due to COVID-19.”
Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine in your area.
