100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 30, 1920
• The steel frame is being put in place today for the “front porch” or canopy over the doors of the new Yankton Theatre. Mr. Hess hopes now to have the house open the middle of January.
• Teams began crossing on the pontoon bridge across the Missouri on the ice last evening, and trade relations with Nebraska have been resumed.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 30, 1945
• No paper
Years Ago
Wednesday, December 30, 1970
• Some really hot news for Yankton in 1970 was the weather! Residents roasted in temperatures of 100 degrees on nine separate stewing days in mid-year. In addition to these century marks, 49 days from a possible 126 listed 90 degrees or higher readings.
• The Springfield Times, South Dakota’s oldest weekly newspaper and the Tyndall Tribune have been purchased from Mr. and Mrs. John Whalen by Wayne Bertrand of Scotland and Marvin Blaha of Tyndall.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 30, 1995
• It sounds like the drug-sniffing dogs of the South Dakota Highway Patrol will be adding trucks to their job description. The animals have been used in schools to find drugs and alcohol in lockers. Now, Highway Patrol Superintendent Gene Abdallah said some truckers could be greeted by the dogs when they stop at highway scales or ports of entry.
• All-night skating isn’t the only attraction at River City Skateland New Year’s Eve. Randy Hammer, from KVHT will hook up with their affiliate Music: Channel One to broadcast the Yankton festivities across the nation.
