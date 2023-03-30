Tax Debate
Buy Now

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chair of the Revenue Committee, addresses an income tax package on the floor of the Legislature on Wednesday.

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A package of state income tax cuts, designed to move Nebraska to among the lowest tax states in the country, advanced Thursday from first-round debate on a 41-0 vote.

The main sponsor of Legislative Bill 754, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, said that if the package is ultimately passed, the state should rank among the lowest 15 states in the union in terms of taxation. Right now, the Tax Foundation ranks the state’s “business tax climate” as 29th nationally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.