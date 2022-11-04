100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 5, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 5, 1947
• The harvest ball, a before the war tradition among students at Yankton College, has been enthusiastically voted for revival by the freshman class, with Lyle Knepprath of West Allis, Wisconsin, as general chairman in charge of arrangements. The harvest ball will be held on the evening of Nov. 15 in the city auditorium with Mike Vinatieri’s Orchestra providing music for the dancing.
• Freeman Junior College has begun a building program brought about by the purchase of buildings from the Sioux Falls Army Air Field. The college purchased the buildings in August and is proceeding to make an auditorium capable of seating from 1500 to 2000 people from one of the largest buildings. One of the two barracks is to be remodeled into a boys’ dormitory and the other will be torn down and the lumber used for other construction.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, November 5, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 5, 1997
• District 8 Manager Jeff VanMeeteren was named 1997 Employee of the Year by the Game, Fish and Park’s Division of Parks and Recreation. He manages state parks and access areas from Running Water to North Sioux City.
• Besides caring for their 4½-year-old son Elliot, Tina and Joel Fenske are top runners on the USD cross country team and full-time students. Joel is pursuing a career as a chiropractor and Tina is studying to become a registered nurse.
