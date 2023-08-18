PIERRE — The Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee will hold its first meeting of the 2023 Interim on Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
The committee will select a Chair and Vice Chair; discuss the efficacy of statutes and rules related to medical marijuana; and hear presentations and take testimony from sectors impacted by South Dakota’s medical marijuana laws including state agencies, the medical marijuana industry, and the public.
