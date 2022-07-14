CASES DISPOSED: JULY 2-8, 2022
Michael Ibrahim Mansaray, Columbus, OH, Speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $137.50.
Tyler John Kacmarynski, Sioux City, IA, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Keegan Tyler White, 1804 Summit St., Yankton, Certain operators required wear seat belts, $25.00.
Jennifer Lynn Pechous, Valley Springs, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Russell Warren Jurisch, St. Charles, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00, Speeding on state highway, $97.50.
Samuel K. Carda, 1706 College St., Yankton, Renewal registration during assigned month, $132.50.
Keegan Tyler White, 1804 Summit St., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Phillip M Ellsworth, Springfield, NE, Speeding on state highway, $117.50.
Sara Lynn Turner, Sioux Falls, SD, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
James Christopher Isaac, Lakewood, CO, Speeding on state highway, $137.50.
Dylan Kenneth Peterson, 203 James Pl., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Arion Huntley, 3208 Aurora St., Yankton, Renewal registration during assigned month, $132.50.
Alexis Doreen Fender, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt 307, Yankton, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Knowing child present where using/dist/manuf methamphetamines, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or used, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Habitual offender 1 or 2 prior felonies, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Recharged by information, Knowing child present where using/dist/manuf methamphetamines, Recharged by information, Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or used, Recharged by information, Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance, Recharged by information.
JoAllen Albert Heyd, Mitchell, SD, Overweight on Axle, $182.50.
Keegan Tyler White, 1804 Summit St., Yankton, Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $132.50, Careless driving, $132.50.
Matthew Pottorff, Sioux City, IA, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Javier Lemus Amaran, 1307 W 8th St., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Kathryn Poulosky, Ponca, NE, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Cynthia Marie Brown, Wakonda, SD, Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Thaddeus Petersen, 1104 E 11th St., Lot 1, Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Aaron Elmer Aakre, Meckling, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Lawrence Jayver Steeg, Hawarden, IA, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
William Chase Morris, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt 405, Yankton, Habitual offender, 1 or 2 prior felonies, Petition sustained, Forgery, $616.50, Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Forgery, Recharged by information, Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud, Recharged by information.
Doralea Anne Kunkel, Mission Hill, Following too closely, $132.50.
Leonard Dean Rozeboom, Rock Valley, IA, Speeding on a state highway, $117.50.
Lisania Triana Marrero, 104 Juniper St., Yankton, No drivers license, #$132.50.
Reva Jo Talton, Colome, SD, Failure to appear/report felony, Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Bernard David Hale, Mobile, AL, Illegal passing no pass zone, $132.50.
