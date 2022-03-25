CASES DISPOSED: MARCH5-11, 2022
Tyler Wallenstein, 109 Sid St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kendra R. Karstens, 121 Case St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Aaron David Marshall, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jessica Estelle Stoker, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $359.29; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Rita Ann Mendoza, Scotland; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jada M. Teel, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 courts costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Trevor Wayne Harrison, 1311 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation.
Camden Parker Lambertz, 101 W 25th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Shenona Banks, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence if 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
John Joseph Milk, Brandon; No proper license plates on vehicle; $120; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Macie Lynn Johanneson, Scotland; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; $282.50.
Cole Tanner Miller, 414 W. 15th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Hannah Elizabeth Gruhn, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Pamela Watson, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Erica Sue Mendoza, Scotland; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Alton Todd Augustine, 101 Deer Blvd. #2, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Earlwin John Bernie, Jr.; Wagner; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $580; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Savana M. Christensen, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Derek Hoffman, 413 Walnut St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Kevin Steen Malm, Elk Point; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Recharged by complaint.
Ricardo Nebron Candelaria, 1210 Broadway Ave., Apt. 23, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $197.50.
Kathryn Klund, 308 W. 3rd St. Ste. 1, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; $102.
Jeremy Michael Miller, Alcester; Maximum weight per tire width; $208.50.
Ladajsha Unique Smith, Youngstown, Ohio; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Christian Tollef Griffith, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jared James Stiles, 2308 Cedar Terrace, Yankton; Eluding; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Cheryl McVay, 1700 Locust #315,Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; $132.50.
Angela Marie Wrage, 239 Deerfield Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Dallas Knudson, Centerville; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kari Kay Syverson, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Kaitlyn Valentine, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Madisen McKenzie Lee, 113 Eli Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kenneth Gerald Carder II, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended.
Bernie Allen Lecates, Vermillion; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Theodore Edward Kranig, 108 Vote St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Shelby Ann Tjeerdsma, 3711 Neu Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Nicole Ann Skovly, 416 Douglas Ave., Apt. A, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Darrell Medding, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $212.96; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 7 days credit.
Frank Valdes, 907 Walnut Street, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Summer Rose Herman, Mission; Escape by prisoner-first degree; $238.50; Penitentiary sentence of 7 years with 5 years suspended and 23 days credit; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner-first degree; Recharged by information.
Wendell Peterson, Sioux Falls; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $348.50.
Cole James Gronenthal, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jakob Frost, 3017 Mary Street, Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Joshua Amundsen, 810 E. 12th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ricardo Candelania, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Alma Logdahl, 1202 Pasque Circle, Yankton; Obey traffic device unless direction by policeman; $132.50.
Tyler Mahoney, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Maday Bocarelli, 907 Walnut St., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Adora Star Bekanich, 903 E. 13th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michael Charles Roth, Parkston; Overweight on axle; $192.50.
Tyler Mahoney, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by information.
Andrew Lee Stiles, 1012 Pine, Apt. 2, Yankton; Manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule III drug; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Suspended imposition of sentence; $979.50; Jail sentence of 60 days suspended.
Joshua Alan McNaughton, Bridgewater; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $122.50.
Tollef Joseph Griffith, 2200 Douglas Ave. #56, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joseph Tieszen, Canistota; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Chad Lee Hazel, Beresford; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $1,125.70.
