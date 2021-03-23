100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 24, 1921
• The Mission Hill schools will not have any spring vacation this year but will be out earlier this summer.
• The funeral of Frank Hlousek, Jr., was held at two o’clock this afternoon from the family home on Broadway and internment was in the Yankton cemetery. The Yankton band furnished music, playing a dirge at the home and a funeral march as the cortege proceeded to the cemetery.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 24, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 24, 1971
• All plastics including man-made fibers may be adding to pollution but they also help mankind solve other environmental problems, according to Bon Homme County Home Agent Martha Flammong.
• A grand opening of Lewis and Clark Lake for the 1971 season is planned May 29 and 30. The event will feature an outdoor living show with exhibitors invited to display camping equipment, boats and motors, fishing equipment, outdoor furniture, mini-bikes and various other outdoor recreation equipment.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 24, 1996
• No paper
