The Yankton School Board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at noon Monday to consider approval of teacher contracts for the 2021-2022 school year under the same terms and conditions as 2020-2021.
To view the Zoom meeting, go to the Yankton School District (YSD) website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board. The passcode for the meeting is YSD633.
The agenda is also available on the YSD website.
