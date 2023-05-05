At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board will receive a recommendation for the name of the Yankton School District’s (YSD) new Early Childhood Development Center from Webster School Principal Melanie Ryken, who was on the committee that developed the name.
Also Monday, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle and Business Manager Jason Bietz will present an overview of the preliminary 2023-24 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.