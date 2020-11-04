TYNDALL — Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Bon Homme County, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The crash occurred 10 miles north of Tyndall on S.D. Highway 46, DPS spokesman Tony Mangan told the Press & Dakotan.
Mangan could confirm the two deaths but could not provide additional details Wednesday night.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation, Mangan said. More information will be released when available, he added.
