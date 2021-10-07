Clay County reported one new death related to COVID-19 for the second straight day, according to Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was the third death recorded in the county in the past eight reporting days. Prior to that, the last confirmed death was posted Jan. 22. The county’s pandemic death toll now stands at 18.
South Dakota recorded three new deaths Thursday, raising the state toll to 2,170.
The DOH online portal reported 474 new infections, but the number of active cases continued to drop, falling to 6,716 (-19). During the current surge, active cases reached a high of 7,927 on Sept. 20.
Active hospitalizations dropped to 213 (-8). There were 17 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded just one new infection, the smallest daily rise since Aug. 12. Nine new recoveries were posted, dropping the number of active cases to 144. But one new hospitalization was also recorded. The DOH portal shows Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with seven COVID-19 cases, all of which are in intensive care, with one on a ventilator.
Other case reports from area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, 0 new cases; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +9.
Also, new hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme County (+1, its first since early July) and Turner County (+1).
At the University of South Dakota, the number of active cases doubled Thursday, rising by seven to 14 (9 students, 5 staff). Also, the number in quarantine/isolation climbed by eight to 20, none of which were on campus (0 change). These increases come in the wake of USD’s Dakota Days homecoming festivities last week.
The DOH’s weekly COVID-19 report for South Dakota’s educational institutions for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2 included:
• For the state’s K-12 schools, 321 new cases were reported, down from 396 the previous week. Since Aug. 8, there have been 2,449 total cases (1,972 students, 477 staff), with 734 recoveries and 1,715 infections still active;
• Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 33 new cases were reported last week, an increase of five from the previous week. Since Aug. 8, there have been 337 total cases (247 students, 90 staff), with 271 recoveries and 66 cases still active.
