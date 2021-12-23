The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be hosting a Sunday afternoon cribbage game on Jan. 2, 2022.
Come on in and play a friendly round of cards with some new friends at the library no matter your skill level. You can learn to play the game or take on other skilled players in an easy afternoon atmosphere at the library.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
