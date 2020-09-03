Yankton Co. Government Center Implements Mask Requirement

All Yankton County government buildings are now implementing several changes related to COVID-19.
According to a press release from Yankton County Emergency Management, everyone entering the Yankton County Government Center should utilize the hand sanitizer station before proceeding further into the building.
Secondly, masks must be worn by both staff and patrons when in the building. The public is asked to bring their masks when doing business there. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you at the counter where you are doing business. All departments have them available for you as needed.
“During this pandemic, your safety and the safety of our employees are of the utmost importance to us,” the press release said. “The use of masks will continue until further notice.”
The issue of masks was brought up by Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff at this week’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission during the first public comment.
“We need to implement a 60-day mask mandate for staff and customers in the Government Center,” Hunhoff said in a transcript sent to the Press & Dakotan following his appearance at the meeting. “Many people come into this building every day, and customer traffic will increase considerably more when early voting starts in two weeks. More traffic means a greater chance of infections. And it means we have more customers to protect.”
He added that the mask requirement would be the best course of action for the coming months.
“This isn’t a political issue. It’s a public health issue,” he said. “I’d like to be optimistic things will get better in a few months, but they might get worse. If that happens, none of us want to look back in November and say, ’I wish we had done more.’”
