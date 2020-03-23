Knox Co. Offices Change Procedures

CENTER, Neb. — Until further notice, the Knox County offices in Center, Nebraska, will remain open by appointment only in response to the coronavirus.
Knox County Sheriff Don Henery made the announcement in a news release.
“Knox County has made decisions regarding the safety, services and organization within the Knox County campus buildings (courthouse and annex buildings),” he said. “Federal and state guidelines will be followed for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Guidelines may change rapidly, so we will do our best to communicate changes to the media as decisions are made.”
In the press release, Henery said the county officials will continue to serve the public. However, access to the offices will remain strictly limited.
“Our goal is to serve our customers safely and efficiently. Staff will report to offices at usual hours and maintain county business,” he said.
Changes include:
• The outside doors of the courthouse campus buildings will be locked until further notice.
• All walk-in members of the public will be limited to entry into the courthouse campus buildings by appointment only.
• All customers will be required to call ahead and make an appointment with the specific office where they must conduct business.
• Customers will not be allowed in the offices except for the driver’s exams on Fridays so business may be conducted in the courthouse front foyer or hallways.
• Customers may place their documents, payments, etc., in the drop box located in the courthouse’s front foyer. Also, the county strongly recommends the use of mail, email, telephone or fax to conduct business.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.